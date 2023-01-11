Roadrunners top scorer Michael Carcone selected to first career AHL All-Star game

The American Hockey League’s most potent offensive force this season is now an All-Star for the first time in his professional career.

The AHL announced Wednesday Tucson Roadrunners forward Michael Carcone, currently the AHL’s leader in points while also third league-wide in goals and fourth in assists, as the Southern Arizona club’s lone representative for the league’s annual All-Star Classic event, set for Feb. 5 and Feb. 6 in Laval, Quebec, just outside Montreal.

While the league hadn’t officially announced rosters until Wednesday morning, Carcone spoke after Tucson’s 7-5 loss to Milwaukee Tuesday night on the possibility of his selection – a near given considering his standing among the league’s top offensive producers this season and his return to the Roadrunners this week after a recent six-game call-up to the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes.

“It’s cool. It’s something I’ve never experienced, especially with having kids now,” he said. “It’s something that they’re going to get to experience,” Carcone said.

Carcone spoke after scoring two goals and picking up an assist, moving his 2022-2023 AHL totals to 18 goals, 27 assists and that league-high 45 points while seeing action in 28 of Tucson’s 35 games played. Carcone, the reigning AHL player of the month after carding 10 goals and 20 points in 10 games in December, was recalled by the Coyotes on Dec. 27, scoring two goals in his six appearances before returning to Tucson this week.

“If I’m lucky enough to be selected it’ll be a pretty cool experience for the whole family,” he added Tuesday. “Definitely excited if that happens.”

The Roadrunners, who have lost six straight games, face the Milwaukee Admirals again Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in Tucson Arena.

Wednesday • Who: Milwaukee Admirals (20-11-0-2) at Roadrunners (14-15-4-0) • When: 6:30 p.m. • Radio: 1450-AM

Tucson head coach Steve Potvin has multiple times this season used the same language to describe Carcone.

“He’s a special player,” Potvin said last month, shortly after Carcone recorded a hat trick. “For him to play the way he has this season is really, really remarkable.

“When he comes to the rink with the intention of … playing with a little grit and a little tenacity, he’s hard to stop.”

The two-day all-star event is the first of its kind since the 2020 season. The 2021 and 2022 events were effectively canceled amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

A skills competition is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 6, with the All-Star Challenge scheduled a day later on Feb. 7. The Challenge is a four-team, three-on-three, round-robin style mini tournament pitting the selected all-stars for each of the AHL’s four divisions against one-another. The format is not unlike the NHL’s all-star format in recent years.

Because the AHL’s Pacific Division includes 10 teams this year, with only 12 all-stars per divisional team and a mandate each team have at least one selection, most of the AHL’s westernmost clubs have only one representative this go-round. That includes Tucson. It's possible another Tucson player may be added as a replacement pending injury or unforeseen NHL recalls over the next couple of weeks.

While Carcone is the only Roadrunners choice, he’s actually not the only Southern Arizona-connected individual as part of the Pacific Division team. The league announced earlier this month that Mitch Love, head coach of the Calgary Wranglers, would coach the Pacific Division team during the All-Star Classic.

Love is a Tucson-area resident despite coaching in recent years in Stockton and Calgary while heading the AHL affiliate of the NHL’s Calgary Flames (the Stockton AHL franchise moved to Calgary prior to this season). Love has called the Marana area his offseason home in recent seasons.

Roadrunners selected as all stars in prior seasons include former Tucson forwards Michael Bunting and Lane Pederson and defenseman Kyle Capobianco. Capobianco, who spent parts of five seasons with the Roadrunners, was a three-time AHL all-star selection for Tucson.

In previous seasons, portions of the AHL All-Star Classic has been broadcast on NHL Network, available via some Southern Arizona cable and satellite packages. AHL officials are expecting to announce television deals for this year’s event in the coming week.