Robbins welcomes Tucson Festival of Books to University of Arizona campus

Welcome to the 2020 Tucson Festival of Books! I am thrilled to welcome thousands of readers, writers, educators, scholars and neighbors to our campus. The University of Arizona is proud to be a founding partner and sponsor of the festival, which is an incredible cultural and educational experience right here in Southern Arizona.
At the university, our goal is to celebrate the richness of our location in the Sonoran Desert. This festival is a fantastic example of how creativity and collaboration can drive social and cultural impact in a community, and I am proud of our regional partnerships that enable this important celebration of human expression and creativity.
I hope you will take the chance to enjoy the numerous exhibits, author presentations and panel discussions open and free to the public this weekend. I am sure everyone will find something meaningful at this wonderful event. Thank you for joining us at the University of Arizona, and thank you so much for your support. I hope you have an outstanding time at the Festival of Books!