Rodney C. Lowell

When Pearl Harbor was attacked by the Japanese on Dec. 7, 1941, I was 12, living in Edison Park, the farthest northwest corner of Chicago. Like many other Americans, my reaction to the attack was shock and anger, but I had never heard of Pearl Harbor before. I had been aware that Japan was waging war on China but that war seemed very remote. The war Chicagoans were most aware of was Germany's war against England and Europe, and many of our neighbors liked The America First movement and expressed concern that President Roosevelt would get us into that "foreign war." My parents' feeling that Hitler was also a threat to our country was not shared by many neighbors. Within a few months after Pearl Harbor, things changed a lot. A Douglas Aircraft plant to build huge (by pre-WW2 standards) 4-engined C-54 transport planes was built on farm land four miles west of Edison Park. An auto plant three miles south of that was converted to produce large aircraft engines. Many mothers who had stopped working outside the home after having children went to work in small nearby factories, which had converted to building equipment for the war. Older boys I used to play with enlisted or were drafted into the military services, and parents hung a small white flag with a blue star on it in their front window for each of them (changed to gold star if they were killed). And the opposition to the war largely evaporated.
