Although Peete may not have graduated from Sahuaro, that's definitely where he began to make a name for himself, regardless of what sport he was playing. The Mesa native caught 44 passes for 796 yards and 10 touchdowns as a sophomore in 1981 to earn second-team All-State honors as a wide receiver and then went on to become a first-team All-State quarterback the next year with no problems.
The three-sport star threw for an area-best 1,885 yards and 15 touchdowns as a junior and had only eight interceptions in 253 passing attempts but left Sahuaro because his father, Willie, got a job as an assistant coach with the Kansas City Chiefs. By then, however, Peete was already well known, and his name only became more common. He went on to become a first-team All-American quarterback at USC where he led the Trojans to a pair of Rose Bowl appearances, won the Johnny Unitas Award as the best senior quarterback and was the Heisman Trophy runner-up to Barry Sanders that same year in 1988.