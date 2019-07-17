A front-loader prepares to empty dirt into a haul truck as a scraper approaches on Roger Road west of Mountain Ave. in Tucson on July 17, 2019. Crews from Granite Construction are taking the street down to the dirt from 1st Avenue to Wilson Ave., just east of Campbell, to repave it. According to the City of Tucson, “work will be conducted in two phases on Roger Road, with one way travel allowed in each phase. Westbound Roger Road travel will be closed for approximately two weeks while crews work on the north side of the roadway. Crews will then shift to the south side of the roadway closing eastbound travel on Roger Road for an additional two weeks. Crews will also construct ADA accessible ramps at various locations.” The project is funded by Tucson Delivers Better Streets sales tax fund.A front-loader prepares to empty dirt into a haul truck as a scraper approaches on Roger Road west of Mountain Ave. in Tucson on July 17, 2019. Crews from Granite Construction are taking the street down to the dirt from 1st Avenue to Wilson Ave., just east of Campbell, to repave it. According to the City of Tucson, “work will be conducted in two phases on Roger Road, with one way travel allowed in each phase. Westbound Roger Road travel will be closed for approximately two weeks while crews work on the north side of the roadway. Crews will then shift to the south side of the roadway closing eastbound travel on Roger Road for an additional two weeks. Crews will also construct ADA accessible ramps at various locations.” The project is funded by Tucson Delivers Better Streets sales tax fund. Project completion is expected in mid-August.