For Star subscribers: Local investors purchased the upscale La Encantada shopping center, home to Apple, Crate & Barrel, AJ's Fine Foods and more.
Former UA football players went to Twitter to express their displeasure with Arizona following the Wildcats' 21-19 loss to Northern Arizona.
The Cats lose to the Lumberjacks for the first time since 1932; the UA opens Pac-12 play next week at No. 4 Oregon.
Two people were killed when a man driving the wrong way on Interstate 10 near Picacho Peak crashed into another vehicle.
For Star subscribers: Commonly known as caterpillar hunters, native Calosoma beetles are gathering in huge numbers across Tucson.
The wrong-way driver smashed into a Ford F-150 pickup truck, a Honda Civic and a Ford sedan, as well as crash debris in the early Sunday morning wreck, officials say.
The judge rebuffed a claim by the private firm — which is conducting the state Senate's review of the 2020 election — that it cannot be sued under public records law.
For Star subscribers: Organizers are $250,000 short of the funds needed to put on the Fourth Avenue street fair after having to cancel events.
For Star subscribers: There are 125 active marijuana dispensaries in Arizona. Just 16 are in Pima County. Here's why.
A man was killed Saturday when he lost control of a car and was ejected, Tucson Police say.
