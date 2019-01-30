This outdoor dining establishment, located on Tucson's south side, offers a new take on traditional Mexican dishes, in a concept developed by local chef Mateo Otero.
The atmosphere is fun and funky, with a menu that includes burros, tortas, flat enchiladas and rolled tacos (hence the name, Rollies).
Local chef Mateo Otero is a fresh face on South Twelfth Avenue, a neighborhood known for its traditional Mexican tacos and elote stands. His first restaurant Rollies seems like something you'd find on the outskirts of downtown, with a chill vintage vibe, street art murals and gourmet tortas to boot. Also, they make ice cream sandwiches out of Mexican pastries ... So that's a reason to come down by itself.