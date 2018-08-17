A truck and its contents scattered after it hit an embankment and launched over a fence in a one person injury rollover just north of Tangerine on northbound Oracle, Friday, August 16, 2018, Oro Valley, Ariz.
A man was injured when his truck rolled over and crashed into a tree in Oro Valley on Friday afternoon.
Shortly before 3 p.m., the man’s truck veered off the road, went airborne and rolled into a tree on North Oracle Road near Tangerine Road.
A swarm of bees were seen in the area after the truck came to a stop, witnesses told the Oro Valley Police Department.
Golder Ranch fire crews arrived and took the injured man to Banner-University Medical Center, said Anne-Marie Braswell, community relations manager for the department.