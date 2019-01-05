After 3½ years, Sunnyside High School alumnus Roman Bravo-Young lost a school-season wrestling match. The Penn State freshman, who went 182-0 at Sunnyside, finished third in last week’s Southern Scuffle in Chattanooga, Tennessee, losing to Austin Gomez of Iowa State. A year ago, Bravo-Young and Gomez were ranked as top-10 wrestling recruits nationally. Competition in college wrestling is so intense that after Gomez beat Bravo-Young, he lost the championship match to another freshman, Dayton Fix of Oklahoma State, who went 168-0 in his high school career. Bravo-Young is 12-1 for the No. 1 Nittany Lions.