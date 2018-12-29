Sunnyside's Roman Bravo-Young celebrates beating Mesa's Steven Jaman in the Division I, 132-pound weight class, during the AIA State Wrestling Championships at the Prescott Valley Event Center on Feb. 9, 2018.
Not only did Bravo-Young complete his Sunnyside wrestling career with an Arizona record 182-0 career and four state titles, he opened the year 7-0 for Penn State, the nation’s No. 1 ranked college wrestling team.
Hashtags can be used to brand and promote your business. By using a hashtag that is unique to your business, such as your business name or tagline, you will extend your reach simply by getting your customers to use the hashtag when commenting on social media. For example, KitKat uses #HaveAB…
Hashtags can be used to brand and promote your business. By using a hashtag that is unique to your business, such as your business name or tagline, you will extend your reach simply by getting your customers to use the hashtag when commenting on social media. For example, KitKat uses #HaveAB…