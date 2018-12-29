Sunnyside's Roman Bravo-Young celebrates beating Mesa's Steven Jaman in the Division I, 132-pound weight class, during the AIA State Wrestling Championships at the Prescott Valley Event Center on Feb. 9, 2018.
Not only did Bravo-Young complete his Sunnyside wrestling career with an Arizona record 182-0 career and four state titles, he opened the year 7-0 for Penn State, the nation’s No. 1 ranked college wrestling team.