Rosa Ruiz, Office of U.S. Rep. Martha McSally

Rosa Ruiz is a first-generation American who has achieved professional success helping others. On her own since she was 16, Rosa and her six brothers and sisters grew up with a mother struggling to overcome substance abuse problems. She barely made it through high school but excelled in college. Rosa completed her Masters in Social Work from ASU while raising three children and working full time as the director of constituent services in Congresswoman Martha McSally’s Tucson office. The passion she has for her work and the compassion she has for the community she serves is rooted in her own experience. She knows the value of listening, learning and acting.