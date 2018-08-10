1750 E. Fort Lowell Road, #164
History: Good and excellent ratings since 2015 but was placed on probation on July 23.
What the inspector saw: Ongoing hand-washing issues for third inspection in a row; employee handled dirty dishes, then unloaded clean dishes from dishwasher without washing hands and changing gloves; employee wearing gloves dropped one of the gloves on floor, then put it back on and kept working; food debris on dishes.
Follow-up: Passed re-inspection on Aug. 2.
Comments: Manager Jose Lopez said the health inspector arrived on a day when some new employees were still in training. Their training is complete and problems have been corrected, he said.