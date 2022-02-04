Rosemont new try NC working

The Army Corps of Engineers decided last month, in a reversal, that the Rosemont Mine does need a federal Clean Water Act permit to start construction.
But a case pending before the U.S. Supreme Court could overturn that requirement — not only for the mine, but for thousands of other housing and commercial developments across the United States, particularly in the arid Southwest.
The high court agreed last month to hear a Clean Water Act case involving home construction next to a large mountain lake in Idaho.
Given the high court's very conservative makeup, legal experts on both sides of the issue say it ultimately could undercut the Corps' authority to lessen (regulate?) the effects of developments on many wetlands.
This would include not only Rosemont's proposed discharges of dredge and fill material into washes on the mine site southeast of Tucson, but also a homebuilder's proposed 28,000-home Villages at Vigneto development in Benson.
Subhead
Early last month, the Corps told Rosemont's owner, Hudbay Minerals Inc., that it can no longer rely on a previous Corps decision that it lacks authority to regulate construction along 100 acres worth of washes running through the mine property in the Santa Rita Mountains.
That March 2021 decision stemmed mainly from the dominance of ephemeral streams — those that carry water only after rains — at the mine site.
Those are types of streams the Corps once regulated but did no longer under rules issued by the Trump administration a year before President Trump left office.
The Trump rules, however, have since been tossed out by a federal judge in Tucson, an action that restored the Corps' ability to regulate ephemeral streams.
But on Jan. 24, the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear a case involving a lake in Idaho that could again wipe out the feds' authority to lessen developments' effects not only on ephemeral streams, but also on intermittent streams that run part of the year and on many wetlands.
The case involves a couple's 14-year effort to build a single-family home near Priest Lake, a large, pristine mountain lake in the the northern Idaho panhandle.
The feds' authority over this home's construction, which is now under question at the Supreme Court, is based on many of the same legal theories underscoring federal control of the Rosemont Mine site.
And given the high court's very conservative makeup today, experts on both sides of the issue agree the outcome stands a good if not excellent chance of eliminating the federal government's ability to regulate development not just of Rosemont, but for many other housing and commercial projects across the U.S., particularly in the arid Southwest.
That would include the proposed 28,000-home Villages at Vigneto in Benson, which, like Rosemont, has obtained a Clean Water Act permit to build, only to have it tied up in federal court.
The Sackett vs. the EPA Supreme Court case involves the Idaho couple's effort to overturn an EPA decision in 2007 that their home construction needed a Clean Water Act permit because it would be on a wetland the EPA said required regulation as navigable waters. A U.S. District Court judge and the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Michael and Chantell Sackett's challenge to EPA's decision, which led the couple to successfully petition the high court.
At issue is whether the court will preserve the current, 16-year-old Supreme Court benchmark for determining whether a wetland or wash gets federal protection. Under it, wetlands and, by inference, other waterways, must have a significant "nexus," or connection, with a navigable stream.
The Sacketts and their legal counsel, the Pacific Legal Foundation, want the court to use a much more restrictive standard, saying the current standard has provoked widespread confusion and uncertainty among the regulated community as to what's legally acceptable.
Developed by the late Justice Antonin Scalia, the guidepost favored by the Sacketts would require a wash or wetland to be connected to a navigable waterway by a water body that carries surface water year-round.
As evidence of the high stakes, the Sacketts' petition to the Supreme Court drew supporting legal briefs from Arizona and 20 other states, the National Association of Home Builders, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and two conservative legal foundations that promote property rights and free market economics.
One expert, Vermont Law School Professor Patrick Parenteau, generally sympathetic to environmentalists, said he fully expects the high court, now tilted 6-3 in favor of conservatives, to side with Sackett against the more liberal 9th Circuit. Otherwise, he said, "why would they take the case — to uphold it? No, they took the case to overturn the 9th Circuit."
While many observers say a victory for the Sacketts would reverse a recent Supreme Court precedent, Parenteau said the justices "don't care about precedent," citing their willingness to hear challenges to the Roe v. Wade abortion rights ruling of 1973.
(needs transition) Damien Schiff, a senior counsel for the Pacific Legal Foundation, said, "We certainly hope that the court will side with our view and believe that the court likely would not have taken the case had it been happy with the status quo, which is the 'significant nexus' test." The non-profit foundation says it "defends Americans from government overreach and abuse."
Jonathan Adler, a law professor and legal commentator at Case Western Reserve University in Ohio, is an advocate of what he calls "free market environmentalism." Referring to the West and Southwest, he said the case "could have big implications out there, if the court were to go in the direction of requiring a continuous or near continuous" surface water connection for streams to be regulated.
He said he thinks a decision in favor of the Sacketts is likely, "but a lot matters on how they do it. That will have a big impact on what degree of flexibility agencies have in drafting new regulations. It certainly creates the impression that the court is looking to clarify and narrow the scope of federal regulatory authority."
(BREAKER)
The latest Corps decision on Rosemont, handed down Jan. 5, appears to restore a previous agency conclusion, from 2010, that it does have jurisdiction over those washes.
In a preliminary finding back then, the Corps said a Clean Water Act permit was needed because the mining company would have to discharge dredge and fill material from 42 acres of washes, essentially covering some of them up, to build the copper mine.
The Trump navigable waters rule eliminated that authority. But a U.S. District judge in Tucson found in August 2021 the Trump rule contained "fundamental flaws that cannot be cured" and that allowing it to stand risked triggering environmental harm across the United States.
In Arizona and New Mexico, the Corps found it had no authority to regulate development along nearly every one of more than 1,500 streams that it assessed under the Trump rule, U.S. District Judge Rosemary Marquez noted.
That decision led directly to the Corps' January 2022 policy reversal that affected not only Rosemont but numerous other pending Clean Water Act permits across the U.S.
"I think this is an important step forward for Army Corps, an acknowledgement that their earlier determination was flawed and improperly granted," said Stu Gillespie, an attorney who represented the tribes in their successful lawsuit. "It's a big step forward for the tribes, who consider this site sacred. It's big step forward for Arizona, an indication the waterways of Arizona will be protected. Nobody gets a free pass."
Hudbay, however, noted that it had asked the Corps to determine it had no jurisdiction over the mine site before the Trump administration issued its navigable waters rule in 2020. Its predecessor at Rosemont, Augusta Resource Corp., had originally accepted the Corps' jurisdiction. But Hudbay, which purchased Augusta in 2014, had warned nearly six years ago that it was considering challenging it.
"We strongly believed then, as we do now, that there was no jurisdiction under the previous rules, which are now back in effect," Hudbay said.
(BREAKER)
Marquez's decision, which wasn't appealed, hinged on the precedent set by the now-notorious Rapanos v. U.S. decision in 2006. It concerned a Michigan landowner who had started construction on a shopping center in an area that the EPA considered to be a wetland, without getting a Clean Water Act permit.
The case created a rare, 4-4-1 high court split that left no clear majority opinion on what kinds of streams deserve federal regulation.
Scalia and three other justices found ephemeral streams and wetlands don't warrant protection under the act unless they're continuously connected by surface water with another regulated water body. As for tributaries, the Scalia opinion would have allowed them to be covered only if they had a "relatively permanent" presence of water.
Since-retired Justice Anthony Kennedy took a middle ground stance, calling for the "significant nexus" standard for determining federal jurisdiction over wetlands and, by inference, washes.
The other four justices took a more expansive view, arguing for combining the Scalia and Kennedy standards so a waterway could be protected if it met either one.
(BREAKER)
The Sacketts, like Rapanos, were stopped by EPA from building, this time on a lot the agency said is a wetland that adjoined a navigable water body, thus qualifying for Clean Water Act protection as what the act classifies as "waters of the United States."
The couple had trucked in more than 1,700 cubic yards of sand and gravel to fill in a wetland, EPA said. EPA cited them as being in violation of the Clean Water Act and ordered the couple to remove the fill and to restore the wetland. The property lies across a road and some homes from a navigable water — which EPA says qualifies for Clean Water Act regulation.
The couple sued, arguing their property isn't covered by the Clean Water Act.
"The record of the case is clear that the Sacketts’ lot contains no surface water connection to any water body," their lawyers wrote in their petition to the Supreme Court to hear the case, harkening back to Scalia's 2006 opinion.
In an article last summer for the libertarian-thinking Reason.com website, law professor Adler noted the three Supreme Court justices who sided with Scalia in 2006 remain on the court, and a fourth justice, Brett Kavanaugh, has already expressed "affinity" for Scalia's view on another court ruling. A fifth vote for a Scalia-like opinion would seem well within reach from Justices Neil Gorsuch or Amy Coney Barrett, both conservatives, Adler wrote.
If the only water bodies deemed navigable were relatively permanent lakes, rivers and oceans, only 1% of all U.S. waters meet that definition of navigability, Parenteau said.
The court decision to take this case and another case involving federal climate rules under the Clean Air Act "means this Court is hell bent to preempt Biden’s environmental agenda the same way the Republicans in Congress are," Parenteau said. "It couldn’t come at a worse time given the extraordinary threats we face in the United States and the world."
Environmental attorney Gillespie called the Sacketts' case egregious.
"If you look at pictures of that property, this is clearly a wetland, adjacent to Priest Lake, and EPA assembled a record showing it would have a significant impact on the lake.
"I’m not an optimist. I am definitely concerned that the court took this case. It does seem like they intend to issue a ruling on the scope of the Clean Water Act," Gillespie said.
Neither EPA nor the Corps has done a formal wetlands assessment at the Idaho site, instead basing their conclusions on two site visits and a review of aerial photos, said Pacific Legal Foundation attorney Schiff.
Ultimately, the question before the Supreme Court is not whether wetlands lie on the lot, but rather whether any wetlands there fall within federal jurisdiction, Schiff said.
"Mr. Gillespie is likely of the view that virtually all wetlands can and should be regulated by EPA and the Corps under the Clean Water Act. Our view is that Congress did not intend, and that the Constitution would not authorize, such an outcome," Schiff said.
, not only on ephemeral streams — those that carry water only after rains — but also on intermittent streams that run part of the year