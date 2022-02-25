Rosie on the House: Painted surfaces do require regular cleaning

Question: Can painted walls be cleaned?
Answer: Yes. First and foremost, never mix ammonia with bleach. The fumes are toxic, and the mixture will destroy the paintwork. Avoid using bleach or coarse scrubbing brushes. Open the windows during and after cleaning for ventilation.
Regardless of paint type or sheen, regular dusting is in order. Joe Campbell, Arizona Painting Company, a Rosie-Certified Partner, suggests using a duster or microfiber cloth to remove dust and debris that has dulled the paint’s appearance. Dusting will make cleaning more effective.
If you encounter mold, don’t mess with it. Hire a professional mold remediator to remove it.
Typically, it’s best to use a soft cloth or sponge with mild, soapy water. Thoroughly wring out the cloth or sponge. Too much water can ruin your paint finish. Too much cleaner can leave streaks. Wipe by applying gentle pressure in a circular motion. Rinse with a clean, damp cloth afterward to remove any leftover cleaner.
Don’t use a paint roller to clean the walls. It is not effective, and you will get streaks.
If you want to use a cleaner, JAWS, available in our e-Store (rosie-estore.myshopify.com,) can be used on surfaces not harmed by water. For painted surfaces, JAWS recommends:
JAWS Kitchen Cleaner
JAWS Multi-Purpose Cleaner
JAWS Glass Cleaner
Always test your cleaning solution and technique in an inconspicuous area to ensure that it does not damage the paint film. Follow the label’s instructions to ensure the cleaner won’t harm the paint’s finish.
Q: How long do I have to wait to clean my walls after painting?
A: Sherwin-Williams recommends waiting at least two weeks after painting before using any water or cleaner on your walls.
Q: How should I clean spots, smudges, and stains off painted surfaces?
A: Using a paste of baking soda and water, gently rub the solution over the problem area. Rinse with a sponge and dry with a soft cloth. For grease splatters on kitchen walls, combine one to two drops of dish detergent with one quart of warm water. JAWS Kitchen Cleaner is another option.
Clean up spills and splatters right away. The longer they remain on the surface, the more they can seep into the paint, making them difficult to remove.
Scrape off clumps of food or sticky substances. Blot the area with paper towels. Don’t wipe. The mess will spread. Apply a squirt of dish soap to a warm, damp, slightly scrubby sponge. Gently scrub the area. Pat dry with a soft cloth.
Q: Do you have guidelines for washing walls with certain finishes?
A: Yes. Avoid using harsh scrubby sponges or rough materials. Use a soft cellulose sponge and cloth to avoid scratching the surface.
Always start with your mildest cleansing option, and use something stronger if you need to, especially for eggshell and satin walls.
Do not allow the wall to dry naturally. You will end up with water stains. Use a soft, lint-free cloth to dry each section as you finish cleaning.
Eggshell, Satin & Flat Finishes
Because these finishes can be easily damaged, do not use chemicals or degreasers.
Option 1: mix a few drops of gentle, dye-free dish detergent in a half-gallon bucket of water.
Option 2: mix two to three tablespoons of white vinegar with one gallon of warm water.
Gloss & Semi-Gloss Finishes
Gloss and semi-gloss paints are generally used in the kitchen and can withstand a degreaser.
Option 1: spray a cloth with JAWS Kitchen Cleaner and wipe the surface.
Option 2: combine one teaspoon of dish detergent, one-quarter teaspoon white vinegar, and one quart of warm water. Let the solution sit for 10 minutes before cleaning.
Wood Furniture
Use a feather duster or microfiber cloth to remove dust, cobwebs, and dust bunnies. Carefully vacuum with the crevice tool or upholstery brush attachment. Don’t use the vacuum if the paint is likely to chip or flake. Gently wipe corners and crevices with dry cotton swabs.
Combine one tablespoon white vinegar with two cups of warm water and a squirt of liquid dish soap. Dip a white, lint-free cloth or sponge into the solution, wring it out, and wipe down the surface. Remove any soapy residue. Pat dry with a white lint-free cloth.
Metal Furniture
Remove loose paint, rust, or mold with a stiff wire brush. Then sand with fine-grit sandpaper edges until smooth.
Prepare a solution of one quarter cup mild dishwashing liquid and one gallon of warm water. Dampen a sponge or a soft-bristle brush to scrub the furniture’s surface thoroughly. Rinse and pat dry with a lint-free cloth.
Wood Flooring
Sweep the floor with a soft-bristle broom. Follow up with a dust mop or a soft, damp sponge at least once a week to prevent heavy dirt buildup.
Remove stains with a mixture of equal parts white vinegar and water. Saturate a paper towel with the mixture and place it over the stained area for about 10 minutes. Gently rub the stain away. For tough stains, apply a thick paste of baking soda and water. Gently work the paste, let dry, and wipe away.
Concrete Flooring
Sweep the floor with a soft-bristle broom. Follow up with a dust-catching cloth and vacuum the surface.
Concrete floor cleaner is available at most home improvement stores. However, not all are formulated for painted floors. Avoid cleaners that have highly acidic ingredients or bleach and ammonia.
Make your own cleaner with a mixture of Castile soap and hot water. Soak a mop in the solution and wring it out until it is damp. Run the mop over the painted concrete floor. Don’t let water pool on the surface. Rinse with clear, clean water and allow to thoroughly dry, particularly in the corners.