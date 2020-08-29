Rosie on the House: What are the first steps to bringing mom and dad home?

Question: My folks are still pretty independent but could use some help. We have looked at the price of in-home care and assisted living. Both are quite expensive. We are considering bringing them home to live with us. What tips do you have for bringing folks home, even if for just a short time?
Answer: This is a common question and now with the pandemic, even more people are considering taking care of their folks at home. Fall risk is one of the biggest hazards for the elderly. Statistics show that one in four seniors fall every year. About 72% of those falls are at home and 30% of those who fall end up in the hospital. So, before you bring mom and dad home, let’s look at six ways you can improve footing and reduce the chances of falling in your home.
1. Slip-proof your flooring
Redoing an entire floor may be costly, but slippery floors are a big worry for seniors. Luxury vinyls are one popular pick for attractive, slip-resistant and waterproof flooring.
Quick changes can also be made:
- Purchase rugs with nonslip backing.
- Avoid using throw rugs throughout the house.
- For showers purchase hefty floor mats from a restaurant supply store. They can be cut to the size of your shower floor, leaving no chance for shifting.
- Another quick solution is applying a product like Slip Doctors. It is a solution you apply to tile that etches the surface and makes it less slippery. Be sure to test products yourself to ensure they do the job.
2. Eliminate steps
Climbing steps is an impossibility for many. One solution is to make sure that everything your folks need is on the main level.
If access to the second floor is essential, there are automated chair lifts that will take your loved one up the stairs on the inside of your home ($1,800-$3,500).
If there are steps leading into the house, it may be necessary to build a ramp. To keep the ramp from becoming too steep the ramp length should be at least 22 feet long for one step, 34 feet for two steps and 51 feet for three steps, according to the Certified Living in Place Institute.
Thresholds can make getting in the house with a wheelchair or walker quite difficult. Portable ramps offer a great solution. They should have a high traction surface and be able to handle hundreds of pounds ($450-$900).
3. Widen doorways
In many homes, doorways can be 28, 30 or 32 inches wide. Someone on a walker or in a wheelchair will need a doorway of 34 inches to clear the door. Installing offset hinges ($20-$30 per hinge) or removing part of the molding from the frame might achieve the clearance you need. To have a door widened and replaced expect to spend $1,500 per door which would include a new door, framing, new trim, hardware, drywall repair and painting.
4. Help depth perception
With aging eyes comes a lack of depth perception. It is helpful to mark any change in elevation like a change from rough to smooth, high to low (like a sunken living room), or the edge of stairs. One way to accomplish this is with colored non-grip tape (large roll $50).
When replacing flooring, consider changing colors or patterns when moving from one flooring surface to another.
5. Light hallways and dark rooms
Switch incandescent can lights to LEDs to provide more light throughout the house. You can also replace the old can light housing with an all-in-one LED fixture from a hardware store that has a cleaner look for $20-$30 (uninstalled) per LED can. LED night lights with motion sensors are low cost ($10 for plug in type) and light up the room when someone walks in. LED lighting can be installed under upper cabinets to make it easier to view countertops. Rocker style light switches are also easier to use.
6. Declutter
Less clutter means less chances to trip over something. Make clear paths throughout the house. Get rid of old clutter like newspapers and magazines. Eliminate unnecessary piles of junk and arrange furniture so that there is room to navigate without bumping corners.
Rosie Romero is the host of the Saturday morning “Rosie on the House” radio program, heard locally from 10 to 11 a.m. on KNST (790-AM) in Tucson.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!