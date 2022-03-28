Rosie on the House: What to expect when buying new windows and doors

Question: I am considering buying new windows. What should I consider before buying them?
Answer: When it comes to buying windows (and doors for that matter), there are a few things you need to consider.
Most importantly, you must have a realistic idea of how much they will cost. Then you can budget appropriately and look at products in your price range. In essence, don’t look for a Bentley when your budget allows for a Honda.
Q: Can I buy windows without hiring a professional?
A: You can, but I don’t recommend it.
Pella, a Rosie-Certified Partner, says a professional window and door company consultant can answer any lingering questions and help you lock in your choices with additional knowledge and a deep understanding of every part of the window and door replacement process.
“We cannot overstate the importance of this step,” Pella says. “Consult the professionals before you make your final choices. Their vast knowledge may uncover a surprising option that works better than anything on your list, and their initial walk-through of your home will ensure you’re not hit with unfortunate surprises during the installation.”
A professional consultant will come to your home, further discuss your needs, and take measurements of the areas that will be replaced.
Don’t make a hurried decision. If you are looking at newer designs, the windows and doors you are considering likely won’t be discontinued overnight. Sleep on it and then make a final decision, especially if you are on the fence about your purchase.
Q: What can I expect when my windows and doors are being installed?
A: Before the installers arrive on your property, Pella suggests asking these questions:
How long will the installation take? Depending on the number of windows and products being installed, a professional installation usually won’t take more than a day.
How might the environment impact the timeline? Most professional window installers will offer the proper gear to protect your home from any weather during your window installation. Knowing your installer is preparing for any weather will give you peace of mind on your installation day.
How will my home be protected (inside and out) during installation? Even if the weather doesn’t play a factor in your window installation, you’ll want to keep your house and belongings safe. It may be necessary to move furniture indoors or protect areas at the installation site, such as flowerbeds, to prevent damage when the old windows are removed or the new ones are placed.
Do I need to be around during installation? Making sure that installers can enter the house may require you to stay home or be nearby.
A good contractor or window installer should lead you through all the steps of the procedure and keep you informed of the job’s status before and during the project.
Upon their arrival, the installers should park in a place that is convenient for you, show their identification and review the installation plan. Some companies will text you a photo and the name of the lead installer so you know who to expect at your door.
A respectable, courteous and professional installation team will place protective coverings on your floor and wear booties over their shoes. As the old windows are being carefully removed, they will ensure the work area doesn’t interfere with other parts of your home.
Upon installation, the interior and exterior trim and hardware will be added.
The installation team will clean up their work area. The old windows will be hauled away.
They will instruct you on the use and care of your new windows and doors before they leave. At this time, ask unanswered questions and confirm your window and door warranties or post-installation service agreements.
An Arizona home building and remodeling industry expert since 1988, Rosie Romero is the host of the syndicated Saturday morning Rosie on the House radio broadcast, heard locally from 10 to 11 a.m. on KNST (790-AM) in Tucson and from 8 to 11 a.m. on KGVY (1080-AM) and (100.7-FM) in Green Valley.