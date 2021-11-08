Rotary Club of Tucson Verde will concentrate on environmental issues

If the planet is at the top of your gift list this holiday season, you might want to check out a new Rotary club that is making the environment a priority in the Old Pueblo.
The Rotary Club of Tucson Verde, which held its Charter Celebration on Nov. 7, is the first Rotary club in Arizona to focus on environmental issues. The club is comprised of 31 members ranging in age from 26 to 92; 17 of the members are women.
“The club is unique in its diversity and also in that it is what is known as a ‘cause-based’ Rotary club, and our projects will focus on environmental issues. Essentially this is a garden-variety Rotary club with particular interests that may be appealing to those who don’t know about Rotary but are drawn by the cause,” said Drake, president of the club and a 38-year Rotarian.
Cause-based Rotary clubs are increasingly popular nationwide, and Drake said that Tucson Verde’s mission dovetails with Rotary International’s growing role as a global leader in environmental advocacy.
Rotary International is a non-religious, non-political service organization that boasts 1.2 million members worldwide in 34,000 clubs that support causes related to peace and conflict; disease prevention and treatment; water and sanitation; maternal and child health; community and economic development; basic education; and the environment.
Tucson Verde has already completed two on-the-ground projects: Buffelgrass removal at Mission Garden and planting preparation for Duffy Community Garden at Mary Meredith K-12 School.
Drake emphasized that activities are not limited to hands-on projects, but will include advocacy and collaboration with other groups about climate change, conservation, and environmental sustainability.
He encourages anyone who values nature to consider attending a meeting, in addition to those seeking leadership and networking opportunities.
“Rotary still suffers from the stereotype of old, white men slapping back scotch, which is far from the case. There is much more age, gender and cultural diversity now,” said Drake, an attorney who credits Rotary with expanding his professional and personal relationships and travel opportunities.
For more information about Rotary Club of Tucson Verde, contact Michael Drake at Michael@DrakeLawAz.com or 520-624-2488.
Contact freelance writer Loni Nannini at ninch2@comcast.net