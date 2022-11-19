Tags
WASHINGTON — The Associated Press has not yet called the open governor's race in Arizona between Katie Hobbs, the Democratic secretary of stat…
New statewide totals Saturday night show that Hobbs increased her lead over Lake to 34,129 votes, up by more than 3,000 from the same time Friday.
Republican Kari Lake closed the gap slightly on Sunday in the Arizona governor's race with Katie Hobbs.
WASHINGTON — A federal prison inmate who was able to obtain a firearm at a prison camp in Arizona pulled out the gun in a visitation area and …
A coatimundi paid a surprise visit to downtown Tucson, camping out at a historic mansion for about a week before being captured and released at Catalina State Park.
Fall means new restaurants in Tucson. This season, we were gifted some stylish new pop-ups, a Cuban restaurant, Korean fried chicken and Korean corn dogs. Find the full roster of 12 new restaurants in Tucson here.
Police found the women with gunshots wounds in a business in the 3900 block of South 12th Avenue.
The Wildcats shock the Bruins 34-28 behind 315 yards and two touchdowns from Jayden de Laura; Arizona remains alive for a bowl berth.
UA coach Tommy Lloyd said there were two ways to look at it.
Thank goodness for patio weather. Tucson is the best place during the fall, winter and spring seasons to eat outside, surrounded with striking green palo verdes and views of nearby mountain ranges.
