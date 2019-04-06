History: Good and excellent ratings until mid-2017. Since then, four of nine inspections had negative findings including a March 7 shut-down as an imminent health hazard due to rodent activity and a failed re-inspection March 18.
What the inspector saw: “Heavy rodent droppings throughout the facility;” dead mouse on glue trap under food prep table; storage shelves “lit up” under a blacklight, possibly from rodent urine stains; numerous holes in walls; broken door sweep on back door.
Follow-up: Passed a second re-inspection March 28
Comments: General manager Neil Shah said problems have been corrected and “will never, ever happen again.”