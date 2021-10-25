Rubber duckies race to fund research

It’s a fundraiser guaranteed to quack Tucsonans up: The 2021 Kids of Steele Race for Research will feature rubber duckies in a lazy river relay at J.W. Marriott Starr Pass Resort, all to benefit research at UArizona Steele Children’s Research Center.
The virtual event, which seeks to raise at least $110,000, begins at 9 a.m. at on Sunday, Nov. 7; rubber ducks can be purchased through Friday, Nov. 5.
“Medical research is so important and, unfortunately, pediatric research is very underfunded. Childhood disease didn’t stop because of COVID-19 and this is a wonderful opportunity to get the word out,” said Jaclyn Callahan, chair of the upcoming fundraiser.
Callahan is also president of the board of directors for Kids of Steele, an auxiliary organization comprised of children, families and friends that support Steele Children’s Research Center, which provides bench-to-bedside research and treatments for 35,000 patients annually through its clinical partner, Banner Health.
Steele offers 16 divisions of pediatric-trained specialists and research in subspecialists from cancer and cardiology to gastroenterology and autoimmune disorders and more, according to Steele Children’s Research Center Development Director Lori Stratton.
Stratton emphasized that Steele offers three main services: Treatment for sick children and regular pediatric well-checks; training for medical students and residents; and research in 27 labs stocked with cutting-edge equipment that can accomplish tasks such as viewing the inside of cells and running the human genome in less than 36 hours.
“Dr. Fayez Gishan, our director, says that in the last 10 years science has moved forward faster than in the last 100 years, so we can only imagine what the next 10 years will hold. A vital part of the support that Kids of Steele provide is to keep our technology and equipment at the forefront. We can’t do science for 2021 if we have equipment from 1991, and lots of our equipment comes from philanthropic support,” said Stratton.
Kids of Steele also supports seed funding for pilot projects that can be leveraged into larger grants from the National Institutes of Health and other organizations; recently Steele Children’s Research Center received two grants from the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation. Additionally, Stratton said that researchers practice “team science” and share results with the international community to expedite research for the good of humanity.That warm, family-friendly philosophy attracted Callahan when she began volunteering with Kids of Steele in 2010. Her children, Emery, 13, and Brady, 11, have volunteered alongside her for years. Pre-COVID, they helped with snacks, crafts and other activities for children in the clinic. Currently, they are “duck dealers” and are selling rubber ducks to friends, family and others.
“Most volunteer opportunities are for adults, and it is a rarity to find an organization where kids can be so involved. My kids love helping with Kids of Steele. They understand, ’That could have been me in the hospital. That kid is my age.’ They have a new-found sense of gratitude for health and realize how important it is for us to give back to those who might not have that,” said Callahan.
