The Tucson Sugar Skulls, Old Pueblo's first-ever professional football team, begins its inaugural season in the Indoor Football League this Sunday against the San Diego Strike Force, the IFL's other expansion team.
The Strike Force fell 67-49 in their season-opener against the Quad City Steamwheelers and will host the Sugar Skulls this weekend.
The IFL is slightly different than any other brand of professional football. How so? We got you covered. Here are key points to watching IFL before the Sugar Skulls' home opener against the Bismark Bucks on March 10.