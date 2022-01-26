Ruling -- NC working

Title IX
liability exists for student-on-student harassment when an
educational institution exercises substantial control over
both the harasser and the context in which the known
harassment occurs. The panel unanimously held that the
control-over-context requirement was not met based on
Brown’s theory that the university had substantial control
over the context of Brown’s former boyfriend’s abuse of
other victims and failed to take proper action, and the
majority rejected the dissent’s theory that the boyfriend, a
university football player, had to have university approval to
live off campus and his housing was paid for with
scholarship funds that he received from the university.
The district court held that even though the University
exercised substantial control over Bradford because he was
a student athlete, the University did not have substantial
control over the context or environment where Brown’s
assault occurred—Bradford’s private, off-campus residence.
Brown argues this was error because she does not have to
show that the University controlled the context of her abuse,
only that the University controlled the context in which it
improperly failed to act, i.e., Bradford’s assaults on Student
A and DeGroote. Brown contends that the University’s
deliberate indifference towards Bradford’s abuse of these
earlier victims gave him an opportunity to abuse her. While
Brown’s anger with how the University handled the reports
of Bradford’s abuse of other students is understandable, her
argument stretches the text of Title IX ...
That a person subject to an educational
institution’s rules or authority engages in misconduct does
not necessarily mean that his misconduct occurs under that
institution’s education program. Stated another way, not
everything that a person subject to a school’s disciplinary
control does can be attributed to the school’s operations.
This is particularly true of student conduct.
That a student’s off-campus housing is paid for with scholarship funds awarded by his BROWN V. STATE OF ARIZONA 17 school does not make his residence part of the school’s “operations.”
was not assaulted on school property or during a school-related activity, and she did not go to Brown’s off-campus apartment for a school-related purpose. Nor did the University have regulatory control over Bradford’s off-campus apartment
Bradford’s last assaults were extremely violent
Bradford’s athletic scholarship paid his living expenses. Bradford and the other football players were living in the offcampus house only because the coaches of the university football team had given them permission to do so. Bradford’s and the other players’ permission to live off campus was conditioned on good behavior. At the time of Bradford’s assaults on Brown, university officials, including Title IX administrators, had knowledge of repeated prior violent assaults by Bradford on two other female undergraduates during his freshman year. Despite their knowledge, those officials did not take steps to ensure that Bradford would not be a danger to Brown and other students. Undisputed evidence in the record shows that if those officials had informed Bradford’s coaches of his assaults on the other students, Bradford would have been immediately thrown off the football team, would have lost his athletic scholarship, and would have been expelled from the University by the end of his freshman year, months before his assaults on Brown.
University administrators knew about the September 2015 fight between Bradford and Student A in the dorm study room; knew that Bradford had been abusing Student A, including choking her three times; knew that Student A had a black eye and finger marks on her neck in March 2016; knew that Student A wanted a court-issued protective order against Bradford in April 2016; knew that the University had issued a no-contact order to Bradford; and knew about reports that Bradford lived with and frequently hit DeGroote. They never told Athletic Director Byrne or head coach Rodriguez any of this.