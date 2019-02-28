But another factor conspired against Beaver fans Thursday: the 6 p.m. local time start on a weeknight.
Because OSU tends to draw many alumni and fans from cities a half-hour or farther away — such as Salem, Eugene and Portland — those fans sometimes simply don’t have the time to reach Corvallis for such an early start.
“With our fans, it depends more on date and time than who we’re playing,” OSU publicist Shawn Schoeffler said.
Because of their success this season, the Beavers are still averaging the sixth-most fans in the conference, an average of 7,630 fans. The Beavers drew a near-sellout crowd of 9,301 fans inside their 9,604-seat arena for their 72-57 win over Oregon on Feb. 16.
“It was like it was back in the ’80s and ’90s,” Schoeffler said.