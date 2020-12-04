Ruth Latona of Tiny and Toothless

By day, Ruth Latona is a high school art teacher.
On the side, she crafts baby bibs and bandanas, and sometimes teething rings and pacifier clips, under the name Tiny and Toothless — a brand she started in 2015. Many of the bibs and bandanas are made with cactus-themed fabrics.
Latona sews all the the bibs and bandanas herself, a skill she learned in a middle school home economics class. She sometimes draws and paints, too.
“It didn’t start out as wanting to be a business,” Latona says. “I was making things for my friends who were having babies, and I had some extra stuff, so I got in contact with one business, and they started carrying it. And I was like, ‘That was easy enough.’”
