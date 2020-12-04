 Skip to main content
Ruth Latona of Tiny and Toothless

Many of the Tiny and Toothless bibs and bandanas feature cactuses. Ruth Latona sews all the bibs and bandanas herself.

By day, Ruth Latona is a high school art teacher.

On the side, she crafts baby bibs and bandanas, and sometimes teething rings and pacifier clips, under the name Tiny and Toothless — a brand she started in 2015. Many of the bibs and bandanas are made with cactus-themed fabrics.

Latona sews all the the bibs and bandanas herself, a skill she learned in a middle school home economics class. She sometimes draws and paints, too.

“It didn’t start out as wanting to be a business,” Latona says. “I was making things for my friends who were having babies, and I had some extra stuff, so I got in contact with one business, and they started carrying it. And I was like, ‘That was easy enough.’”

Read more here. Find Tiny and Toothless here.

