Ryan Cunningham, brother of former Tucson Roadrunner Craig Cunningham, is riding his bike from Castlegar, British Columbia, to Tucson in a fundraising journey for the Craig Cunningham All Heart Foundation. It is a journey of 1,615 miles, in which Ryan hopes to raise $50,000 in what he calls “Pushing the Envelope Trek to Fight Cardiac Arrest.” Ryan, who hopes to arrive in Tucson on Aug. 16, has established a GoFundMe account at gofundme.com/craig-cunningham-all-heart. Craig Cunningham, team captain of the Roadrunners’ first Tucson team, 2016-17, survived after collapsing on the ice with cardiac arrest early in the 2016 season, but had his left leg amputated below the knee on Christmas Eve that year.