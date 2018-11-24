With only four players available for UA’s two post positions, keeping the Pitt grad transfer from repeating the foot issues that sidelined him for much of the previous two seasons is critical for the Wildcats. So far there’s been no sign of any such trouble this season … yet Luther was only a minimal factor in UA’s two losses for other reasons.
After Luther took just two field goals against UTEP on Nov. 14, Miller vowed to get him more involved, and he was against Iowa State. Luther’s 12 points, eight rebounds and three steals, including two corner 3s, were a big reason why the Wildcats beat the Cyclones 71-66 in their opening game.
But Luther took just five shots over the next two games and hit none of them. He averaged 5.5 rebounds against Gonzaga and Auburn but, with Chase Jeter averaging 8.5 points over those two games, the Wildcats could have used more inside scoring against teams that didn’t have size advantages over them.