Last season: Led Pitt in scoring (12.7) and rebounding (10.1) over 10 early season games before sitting out the rest of the season with a stress reaction in his right foot. He received a medical redshirt waiver, and then decided to spent the additional season at Arizona after Pitt fired coach Kevin Stallings.
This season: Similar role, but in a different uniform. Expected to be a top frontcourt scoring threat who can stretch defenses with his 3-point shooting ability. Set a Miller-era UA record by bench-pressing 185 pounds 25 times.
Miller said it: “He’s been through a lot. He’s older, he’s stronger… He can bring some things to the table to help us, strength and experience.”