Where: 2730 N. Trekell Road, Casa Grande
What to expect: Ryan McBrayer is now in his second season as Sabino’s coach. He must replace quarterback Alex Bell, running back Isaiah Smotherman and wide receiver Luke Moran, all of whom are gone. Who steps in? Jimmy Hamilton is under center, Andrew Owen will carry the rock and Wyatt Taylor should be Sabino’s top receiver. Offensive tackle and defensive lineman Caden Wechsler will also be one of the top lineman in Southern Arizona. Sabino has fresh faces on this year’s team, but they’re talented. Expect a 49-10 win in Casa Grande.