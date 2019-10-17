Location: 9500 N. Oracle Road
What to expect: Sabino is a pass-happy team behind standout junior quarterback AJ Skaggs, who was named the Star’s player of the week following his 304-yard, five-touchdown performance against Tanque Verde. Pusch Ridge Christian has a completely different playbook. The Lions have 47 pass attempts all season. Skaggs has 143. If the Lions grind down Sabino’s defense and keep Skaggs on the sideline, this could be a game that goes down to the wire. We like Sabino winning on the road 27-14.