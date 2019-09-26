Location: 18864 E. Germann Road, Queen Creek
What to expect: The Sabercats took care of business against a sneaky Lakeside Blue Ridge team last week, but it doesn’t get easier for them this week. In fact, this game is arguably the toughest on Sabino’s schedule, which speaks volumes considering the Sabercats already played undefeated Sahuaro a few weeks ago. Benjamin Franklin had two 100-plus-yard rushers, Danner Bowen (103) and Chancin Loving (156), in last week’s 35-7 win over Coolidge. Last time Sabino played an elite rushing attack was against Sahuaro, and the Sabercats coughed up 376 rushing yards. It’s going to take a perfect game for Sabino to win, and we don’t think that will happen. Let’s call it 42-34 Franklin.