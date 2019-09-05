Location: 545 N. Camino Seco
What to expect: Sahuaro lost a ton of talent from last season, including All-Kino Region two-way star Cameron Williams, who rushed for 205 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-7 thumping of Sabino a year ago. The Cougars do, however, have one of the most underrated running backs in Tucson in senior Izaiah Davis. After a 266-yard performance against Sierra Vista Buena, Davis earned the Star’s player of the week honors. Can Sabino’s defense corral Davis? And can Sahuaro’s defense slow down Sabino quarterback AJ Skaggs? The Sabino-Sahuaro game is one of the most storied rivalries in Southern Arizona, and this contest should be one to remember. We like the Sabercats — and Skaggs — to win in a nail-biter, 27-23.