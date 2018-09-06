Prediction: CATALINA FOOTHILLS (1-2) at Sabino (0-2)
Where: 5000 N. Bowes Road
Matchup: Sabino has the tools to be a winning team this season, but last week against Sahuaro proved the Sabercats still have to sort out a few things. It won’t get easier against a Catalina Foothills team that kept it tight with Marana through four quarters last week. Catalina Foothills head coach Jeff Scurran returns to his old stomping grounds where he won three state titles with the Sabercats. Sabino will improve this week, but Catalina Foothills should win in a tough battle on the road. Falcons fly 30-24.