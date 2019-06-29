Sabino High School girls volleyball coach Amy Johnson and her husband, Sean, are going to the MLB All-Star Game in Cleveland in two weeks, and not just to see Mike Trout or any of the New York Yankees. The Johnson’s 12-year-old son, Jake Johnson, has been selected to be part of Gatorade’s Hydration Team during Monday’s Home Run Derby. Jake will provide Gatorade for the American League home run hitters near home plate after each stop in play. The Johnsons also will be guests of MLB at the Fan Fest and the All-Star Game.