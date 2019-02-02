Kiya Dorroh runs a passing defense drill as she practices with the Sabino High School girl’s basketball team at the school, 5000 N. Bowes Road, Jan. 17, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz. Dorroh holds offers several scholarship offers from Division 1 schools.

Girls basketball

1. Sabino, 9-16. The AIA forced the Sabercats to forfeit nine victories for a self-reported recruiting violation, but they are still eligible for the Class 3A state playoffs.

2. Sahuaro, 22-3. Sophomore Alyssa Brown is averaging 23.4 points per game.

3. Salpointe Catholic, 20-4. Sophomore Jaya Nelson leads the Lancers at 13.8 points per game.

4. Pueblo, 23-3. Senior Summer Fox is scoring 18 points a game for coach Izzy Galindo’s Warriors.

Waiting list: Tanque Verde already has 20 victories.