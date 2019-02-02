Girls basketball
1. Sabino, 9-16. The AIA forced the Sabercats to forfeit nine victories for a self-reported recruiting violation, but they are still eligible for the Class 3A state playoffs.
2. Sahuaro, 22-3. Sophomore Alyssa Brown is averaging 23.4 points per game.
3. Salpointe Catholic, 20-4. Sophomore Jaya Nelson leads the Lancers at 13.8 points per game.
4. Pueblo, 23-3. Senior Summer Fox is scoring 18 points a game for coach Izzy Galindo’s Warriors.
Waiting list: Tanque Verde already has 20 victories.