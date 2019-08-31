During pitcher Jamie Vermilyea’s senior season at Sabino High School in 2000, he was often lost in the background to four of the most accomplished high school ballplayers in Tucson history: Sabino’s J.J. Hardy, CDO’s Ian Kinsler and Ryan Schroyer and Palo Verde’s dominant slugger Will Smith.
But Vermilyea, now 37, persevered. After succeeding as a walk-on for the New Mexico Lobos, he was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays and played for nine minor-league teams, including those in Hawaii, Canada and Italy.
He reached the major leagues in 2007 for the Blue Jays, and spent much of his subsequent offseasons completing his college degree work at Oklahoma, at Southwestern University in Texas and at Eastern New Mexico University.
But once Vermilyea completed his master’s degree, baseball was still at his soul. Through his vast connections in baseball, he was hired a year ago to be the pitching coach of the Chicago Cubs’ Class A South Bend Cubs. Last week, he was named the pitching coach of the Mesa Solar Sox, the Cubs’ entry in the 2019 Arizona Fall League, which is typically filled with the top prospects from both playing and coaching.
In the AFL, Vermilyea will be matched against three of Tucson’s top prospects of the last five years: former UA outfielder Jared Oliva and first baseman J.J. Matijevic will play for Peoria, and ex-Salpointe catcher Donny Sands will play for Surprise. Vermilyea’s South Bend wraps up the regular season Monday and has qualified for the playoffs. He will then head to the AFL, which opens Sept. 18.
If they ever make a sequel to “Bull Durham,” Jamie Vermilyea’s career would a perfect script.