After winning the state baseball championship in May, Sabino High School coach Shane Folsom bid farewell to the Sabercats seniors who played mostly in the summer league at the Kino Sports Complex. Then Folsom coached the returning Sabino ballplayers on Post 36 to the state American Legion championship. He got notable contributions from catcher Brayden Graham and pitchers Jacob Wiltshire and Drew Callaway, who has committed to play at the Air Force Academy. Now Post 36 will fly to Fairfield, California, to open the eight-team West Regional American Legion playoffs on Wednesday. The winner of the West Regional will play for the national title in Shelby, N.C. One good thing about American Legion baseball playoffs: the player’s airfare, lodging and food are paid for by the American Legion organization.
Sabino's Shane Folsom leads team to state American Legion title; regionals next
