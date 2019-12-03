Sacks 38 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Oregon's Justin Herbert, front, is sacked by Arizona's Finton Connolly, center and JB Brown during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Chris Pietsch) Chris Pietsch 1. Oregon: 35 2. Cal: 34 3. USC: 33 12. Arizona: 17 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save View All Promotions promotion spotlight AP What time period do you belong in? promotion spotlight AP Could you pass a US civics test?