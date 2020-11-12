Sacrificing others on the altar of indifference

I don’t know if any of you have noticed, but things have been a little bit tense in our country as of late.
The temperature in America has been high, which means we have a spiritual fever. We have been battling a physical virus and a spiritual virus simultaneously. Our nation has fallen sick with cells that have begun to attack one another from within the same body. The same nation.
And there is a three-part message in Amos 5:18-24 beginning with God chastising a nation for praying to see the Day of the Lord, a criticism of religious practices, and a call for justice and righteousness.
For as Christians, we have a glorious hope within us that there will be a time when the Lord will give a command and the archangel will shout and the sound of God’s trumpet will herald and the dead in Christ will rise first and then any of us who are alive will be caught up with him into the air, and we, and our loved ones who have died, will be with the Lord forever (1 Thessalonians 4:13-18).
And I confess, that amidst the physical and spiritual sickness that has beset our nation, there has been a part of me that has been thinking it might be pretty nice about now to be caught up in the air with the Lord. But God says, “do not pray for the Day of the Lord,” for the time of trial, because it is darkness. In other words, don’t seek deliverance without concern for those who may not be prepared.
Given next in Amos, God chastises the religious people for showing up in solemn assemblies, in religious gatherings, if they haven’t offered their very lives up to God. God says, “I hate, I despise…the offerings of the well-being of your fatted animals.” Sacrificing the well-being of others in our stead because we are not applying the law to our own hearts is abhorrent to God.
As such, are we as God’s people, praying only for those who think and look and act like us or also for those who do not? Jesus tells us to “love our enemies and pray for those who persecute us” (Matthew 5:44). And we hear these words so often they lose meaning to the point that we toss their application aside like paper pulled from a fortune cookie.
If we want to see salvation delivering our nation, we do not sacrifice others on the altar of indifference. God tells us I desire mercy not sacrifice.
As such, let us raise voices with the essence from Amos praying: “Let righteousness flow like a river through me. Let justice as mercy be unleashed by Christ’s sacrifice and my surrender. Father forgive me my sins. Empower me to forgive others. Thy will be done in my life through daily deaths of caring and deliver us all from evil. For thine is the Kingdom, and the Power and the Glory, forever and ever. Amen.”
