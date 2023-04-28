Cinco de Mayo is a great opportunity to dance, eat and make a little noise. Often, some well-crafted cocktails help celebrants to shake off their inhibitions and make the party a bit more festive.

Many revelers may insist that no Cinco de Mayo celebration is complete without margaritas. In Spanish, margarita refers to a daisy flower. Some believe that the margarita is a variation of the Daisy cocktail, which mixes citrus, orange liqueur, a spirit, and soda. Others, attest that the margarita has always been its own unique drink, and was developed in the Mexican city of Acapulco when a Texas socialite combined blanco tequila with lime juice and Cointreau. Tequila is a spirit made from the agave plant, a succulent that grows in arid climates, which are common in areas of Mexico. Agave produces a sweet nectar that some people use as a sugar substitute. Blue agave juice can be fermented and turned into tequila. Agave also makes other spirits, including mezcal, sotol and baconara.

Everyone should know how to make a margarita, especially those who plan to host Cinco de Mayo events. This version, courtesy of Liquor.com, puts a unique and spicy spin on the flavor profile of margaritas.

Spicy Margarita

Ingredients

  • 1 lime wedge
  • 2 jalapeno coins, seeds removed
  • 2 ounces blanco tequila
  • ½ ounce orange liqueur
  • 1 ounce lime juice, freshly squeezed
  • ½ ounce agave syrup
  • Optional: garnish rim with salt and jalapeno coin
  1. Rub the rim of a rocks glass with lime wedge, dip the rim in salt to coat (if desired), and set aside.
  3. Add the jalapeno coins to a shaker and gently muddle.
  4. Add the blanco tequila, orange liqueur, lime juice, and agave syrup, plus ice, and shake until well-chilled.

Strain into the prepared glass over fresh ice. Garnish with a jalapeno coin if desired.

