This month, I am including a total dinner menu that is sure to please everyone. While visiting our daughter one weekend, she served this on New Year’s Eve, and I just had to have her recipes. So, hope you enjoy as much as we did. And make enough for seconds!

Menu: Alfredo Sauce—to which you can add chunks of chicken, chopped sun-dried tomatoes or cooked shrimp (8 to 10 per person); Garlic Cheese Bread; Butter Lettuce Salad with Homemade Dressing.

Alfredo Sauce

Melt 1/4 cup butter in sauté pan until it starts turning brown.

Add 10 oz. fresh sliced mushrooms to the melted butter and sauté 2 minutes.

Add 2 jars (16 oz. each) Classico Alfredo Sauce.

Stir over low/medium heat while pasta is cooking. Linguine or Fettuccini work great with this heavier sauce.

Spoon over pasta, sprinkle with fresh grated Parmesan cheese.

Garlic Cheese Bread

Preheat oven to 385o.

Lay bread out on jellyroll pan or cookie sheet with sides (sweet French rolls opened up work well).

In small saucepan, melt 1 stick butter; add 1-2 cloves minced garlic, 1/4 tsp. basil, 1/4 tsp. oregano, 1/8 tsp. crushed rosemary.

Heat until butter is “foamy.”

Spoon onto bread.

Sprinkle with sea salt.

Cover with fresh shredded Parmesan.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Bake about 10 minutes (longer for crispier bread).

Butter Lettuce Salad

1 head Butter Lettuce (wash & break into bite size pieces)

1/2 Cucumber, cut into slices, then cut into quarters

Tomato, cut into bite-size pieces (we used cherry tomatoes, quartered)

Homemade Dressing

Combine all ingredients in a jar or small container with a lid:

1 large clove garlic, minced

3-5 “blops” Worcestershire Sauce

3 Tbs. Olive oil

1/4 — 1/2 tsp. dry mustard (more = more “zing”)

1/2 tsp. kosher salt (or sea salt)

Generous grind of fresh black pepper

1 Tbs. red wine vinegar (or balsamic vinegar, but use a little less)

Shake all ingredients and toss into salad.