Bird is a brand new eatery fronted on Oracle Road in the Casa Adobes complex. With a moniker like Bird, how good and creative can it be? Sometimes the label belies what is contained within. From the get go Bird and staff appears to have everything headed in the right direction.
The new environs are contemporary, well appointed and comfortable. The décor is appealing and bright with some warmer tones too. Bird was only two weeks old at the time of this visit. The wait staff was attentive and accommodating serving up tasty fare…with no lag in service.
Bird provides full bar service and an interesting list of starters. All that ahead of a concise list of comfort focused entrees. Our party started with the heirloom corn fritters, a small plate of deviled eggs and a burrata salad. Thumbs up to all! The eggs (if a bit small) were bite-sized, fresh and had a savory, creamy filling. The fritters were crispy on the outside and perfectly soft in the center. A pepper jelly dipping sauce accompanied them. The salad could have been a meal by itself. It had many rich and flavorful ingredients such as a layer of soft burrata cheese, croutons, cherry tomatoes, dried figs, cucumbers and prosciutto…. all laced with a balsamic vinaigrette.
After that sampling, how could the entrees be any better? They were! Our group could not leave without trying the chicken and waffles. We weren’t disappointed. The waffles were Belgian style and served with three pieces of expertly dipped and fried chicken. Chef Daniel Thomas overees an operation where the chicken is fresh, the coating is crispy and the meat is still juicy. The plate includes a sweet maple syrup and a spicy dipping sauce too. Refreshing chunks of watermelon provide an interesting contrast. Other diners raved about a generous portion of braised short ribs of beef and light gravy. Shaved Brussels sprouts were served with the rib meat. The veggie portion was a bit skimpy and we included that on our comment card. We also sampled the pan-seared duck breast and that was nicely done and very tender.
Bird offers other dinner entrees including: shrimp and grits, a hamburger plate (looked really nice), and a pork chop dinner. Dinner prices range from $14 to $29. Bird is currently open only for dinner service, but plans to include lunch beginning later in the fall. They also will be adding soup to the starter menu for the fall and winter.
Bird is located at 7109 North Oracle Road. The full menu and other details can be found at birdmodern.com.
Our experience at Bird was memorably good even though they opened for business just days ago. It looks like the owners are taking it one step at a time with the goal of doing things well and keeping things simple. We look forward to more delightful meals there in the future.
(This article first appeared in the Saddlebag Notes October 2017 edition.)