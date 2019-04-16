Through the years we have found a Tucson venue for that special occasion and Gold (formerly The Gold Room) continues to deliver to meet our expectations. With its dramatic “city lights” view and sedate, yet casual tone, it’s the perfect blend of food, service and ambiance.
Of course all this comes with a price. That’s a big reason why we save the experience for those important occasions. You’ll find that the meals put a larger “dent” in your pocketbook or credit card. But for those of us who take advantage of the summertime Tucson Dining Card, we get more than the price of admission credited with our two-for-one entrees.
The resort undertook a re-modeling project a couple of years ago. This resulted in a refurbishment at Gold too. From entry lobby to the glass walls, Gold is comfortable, fresh and up to date. As you walk into the restaurant, you are greeted by a full view over the lower foothills. This extends to an outside patio with the resort pool and tiled roofs immediately below. The backdrop is mountain ranges in the distance and the Tucson cityscape (with lights shimmering after dark). That view is there from just about any table or booth inside and out.
Gold’s list of wines has something for everyone. Wine by the glass was poured from each bottle (generously) at our table. Did I mention the bread? We passed on apps but were given two half-loaves of warm and crispy (on the outside) sourdough garlic and basil. Sliced thick and very tasty.
Entrees range in price from $24 to over $40. The menu items are a la carte. Dinner salads are imaginative and fresh. The hearts of romaine includes anchovies, a vinaigrette drizzle, grape tomatoes and quail egg…excellent combination for a starter.
Our table ordered the rib eye steak arriving on a bed of Yukon gold mashed potatoes. It was done as ordered and notably tender and delicious. The rest of us thoroughly enjoyed the pan-seared sea bass (special). The fish was nestled on oven roasted red fingerlings and surrounded by a smear of light curry cream. This was an outstanding dish with light and moist fish. The curry sauce made for an ideal accompaniment.
The food at Gold comes out hot and presented well. Waiters and servers walk out quickly in tandem to deliver entrees to each table all at once. Two servers appeared with our four dishes at dining time.
Westward Look Resort is located on the west end of the foothills…a half hour drive from the Brooke. The address is 245 East Ina Road. Further details about Goldcan be found at westwardlook.com.
On the night we dined there live music was playing in the lounge on the other side of the lobby. There was a lively dance crowd in attendance too.
From our experience, Gold continues to live up to its reputation as a quality Tucson staple.
(This article first appeared in the Saddlebag Notes print edition August 2015)