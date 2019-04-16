Yes, there is a definite “vibe” to downtown Tucson life these days. The city is cleaning up its act, new businesses are sprouting, the light rail is here to stay and traffic and parking are inconveniences brought on by a flourishing restaurant and entertainment scene. One of our “fave” eateries on quiet Scott Avenue is the seemingly nondescript, 47 Scott.
Owner Travis Reese has created this neat and simple American bistro a block away from the congestion and steps away from covered parking in the Pennington Street garage. This venue includes a quiet courtyard setting, conventional seating as well as a semi-private, back table for eight (our preference) just off the courtyard.
Reese’s menu is short, sweet and tasty featuring American cuisine, farm fresh ingredients and a big helping of “comfort”. For starters, we keep going back for the stack of three-cheese grilled cheese wedges…enough to share. There is also a house made, creamy and rich, mac and cheese served as an appetizer. I’m not enthralled with sprouts. However, I really enjoyed the pan roasted and glazed Brussels sprouts. They are cooked and served in an iron skillet, garnished with crispy bacon bits and covered with a sweet and spicy glaze.
Entrees are moderately priced and range from a $14 hamburger plate to a flatiron steak at $28. The burgers at 47 are always nicely done and include the memorably good pommes frits. Our group sampled the pistachio crusted salmon and it was a generous portion cooked to order. The entrée that proved to be the biggest hit is the phyllo-wrapped, oven roasted chicken. It was expertly prepared, had a buttery sauce under melted feta cheese with mild, herbal seasonings. I have heard others rave about this dish during an earlier visit. Now I know why!
We were fortunate to dine at 47 on a Wednesday and took advantage of Happy Hour drink prices and ½ priced bottles of wine. The Tempranillo de España was pleasing and bold.
47 Scott service is always spot on. Our server made us feel at home right away and had a full understanding of the menu, ingredients and bar items.
47 Scott is precisely located at that address on south Scott Ave. It’s a convenient and pleasant place for dinner (open at 4 p.m. Monday to Sunday). The University campus, convention complex and downtown arts and entertainment venues are minutes away.
We always enjoy the 47 Scott experience and plan to return again soon.
(This article first appeared in the Saddlebag Notes print edition September 2018.)