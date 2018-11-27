Over the holiday season our best friends made chili one evening while we were visiting them at their vacation home in Palm Springs. They just retired to Alabama and someone there taught them how to make this special recipe. It is the best chili we have ever eaten! It is better if served after sitting in the refrigerator for two days after making, but we enjoyed it on the day we cooked it and it was delicious. Letting it sit for a couple of days will bring out the flavors and the fire of the chili. For those who do not like it quite so hot, you can use less jalapeno and other spices to make it milder. I think it is easy to make and uses normal ingredients; it can be made in small or large batches to serve a couple or a crowd. Try it; you’ll like it! This recipe is for 4 servings; double it for 8 servings.
Alabama Onion Beer Chili
Ingredients:
1 lb. ground beef chuck
1 large white onion, chopped
1 (14.5 oz.) can diced tomatoes with juice
1 (15 oz.) canned tomato sauce
1/2 (12 oz.) can beer (or 1 sm. 6 oz. can)
1 (15 oz.) canned spicy chili beans
2 Tbs. Worcestershire Sauce
1 Tbs. plus 1-1/2 tsp. hot pepper sauce (Tabasco)
2 Tbs. plus 2 tsp. chili powder
2 fresh jalapeno peppers, seeded and chopped fine
1 Tbs. and 1-1/2 tsp. red pepper flakes (optional)
(You might try a little of this to taste first)
Optional Ingredients:
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 sm. can yellow corn
1/2 green bell pepper, chopped
1/2 yellow pepper, chopped
Method:
- Crumble ground chuck into a skillet over medium heat. Cook, stirring occasionally until evenly browned. Drain grease. Transfer the meat to a large soup pot. Add onions, diced tomatoes, tomato sauce, beer and chili beans. Season with Worcestershire Sauce, hot pepper sauce, chili powder, jalapenos and red pepper flakes, if desired.
- Cover the pot and bring to a slow boil. Simmer over low heat for 2 hours. Turn off heat.
- You can let cool and then refrigerate for two days. It gets much better with time. Just heat and serve.
- Or, you probably won’t be able to wait, so serve for dinner that night with French bread, butter, and a nice salad.
- A lemon sorbet is a great dessert after the chili dinner.
Note: This is a great recipe for a Super Bowl party. Just double or triple the recipe depending on the number of people you wish to serve.