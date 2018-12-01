The Great Horned Owl had been waiting patiently on a SaddleBrooke rooftop. Suddenly she spots movement on a Barrel cactus. It’s a White-throated wood rat, her favorite food! She launches off her perch and in a diving glide attacks her prey.
Unfortunately for her, something causes the wood rat to jump off the barrel cactus just as she grabs for him with her powerful talons. Instead of a meal, she finds herself pinned to the cactus by its hooked spines. Unable to free herself, she becomes a perfect target for a predator, such as a coyote or bobcat.
Many hours later, a nice lady comes out of her house and spots the owl’s predicament. She calls, but I was playing golf. My wife finally tracked me down, and we went to the rescue. I called two of my naturalist friends, Rick Bowers and Jerry Schudda. We gathered gloves, clippers, nets, cages and a camera; and in a drenching rain, we cut the spines that held her like a piece of Velcro to the cactus.
We released her to fly off to her next adventure. She was a very lucky owl!!
Catalina Nature Programs
In 2002 I started as a volunteer “Naturalist” at Catalina State Park. Two days a week, I and an Owl “Archimedes” or one of several local reptiles would talk to park visitors about the flora and fauna of the local area. As the program gained popularity it grew and I gathered volunteers to help me. Now it has become very popular and quite large with many volunteers. It’s no longer an individual doing a small program, but many volunteers doing a large program. Problem is we always need more volunteers. We run a program every Saturday from mid October to the end of April. We are at the trailhead at Catalina State Park from 9 a.m. to noon. Come and visit us; I am sure you will find it interesting. Maybe you will want to join our crew.
Do you have visitors that would like to see some “nature” but are not here on Saturday? Send me an email (jecloer@aol.com) or give me a call (818-3545) and we will set up a special visit for you guests.