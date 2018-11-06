You may not think you can grow much besides cacti and trees in SaddleBrooke but I want to tell you that we have citrus (lemon, lime, orange, kumquat), and this year we have apples, corn, squash and cucumber. The carrots didn’t come up; I guess the soil was too hard. The rose bushes are abundant with flowers and smell heavenly. I have been picking apples and making Apple Sauce and Apple Crisp and several other apple recipes. This month I would like to share these two recipes. The Apple Sauce was the first item I learned to make when I took my first cooking class in high school. It is so easy. I have saved all my old recipes and refer to them from time to time, like now. Boy, that was a long time ago!
Apple Sauce
(2 servings – double for more)
Ingredients:
4 good size apples
1/2 cup water
1/4 cup sugar
Pinch salt
1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
Method:
Wash, pare, core and cut apples in eighths.
Add water and salt.
Cook in covered pot until soft. (On high heat for about 5 minutes)
Add sugar while hot, preferably just before cooking is completed.
Sprinkle with nutmeg and cinnamon.
Serve hot or cold.
If you wish to strain sauce, cool before straining. I prefer a bit chunky.