For over 15 years, several volunteers have manned the Sheriff’s Office in the Mini Mart for the disposal of pills.

This was started at a time when getting rid of those meds, which we didn’t need anymore, should not be put into garbage or thrown down the toilet. We were learning so much about the dangers of water, ground pollution to our health

So, these women put together a plan, with the approval of the Pinal County Sheriff’s department. We would open the Sheriff’s office one Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and one Friday, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.each month, 12 months of the year, for these unwanted medicines to be dropped into a large metal container. This was taken each month to a disposal center by Pinal County .

Those of us who participated, were rewarded by the beautiful remarks, stories of appreciation told by the many who would come to do their part in protecting our earth.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

For about one and a half years in 2025 to 2026 we were asked to leave due to Pinal County services needing the location full time. They were still allowing people to come, drop off the sealed bags of meds.

Now they have left leaving us to reorganize. Unfortunately, life has made several changes and being unable to recruit new volunteers, we are now discontinuing the Pill Drop off in SaddleBrooke. We know there are now many other places that this can be done. Close to SaddleBrooke is Walmart, our health fair, many other locations which can be found by calling the Oro Valley Police.

So, we thank the community of SaddleBrooke for all the years of participation and to continue dropping off those unwanted meds in secure containers.

Volunteers: Chris Cavicchia, Esta Goldstein, Trudy Hogan, Danna Koelling and Joyce Sutay.