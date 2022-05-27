In what has now become an annual event, several winners were named in the SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild’s “One image, no limits” contest. The contest invites all guild members to interpret a selected image in their desired medium. The 2022 image was a close-up photograph of a saguaro with numerous buds and one blossom, taken by guild webmaster Janet Frost.

Next, interested Guild members participated in the contest by interpreting that photo in any medium they desired using any concept, as long as they used components of the photo in completed entry. Judge Harriet Hason noted she was pleased with the diversity and variety of the entries as well as the overall quality.

Entries were judged in two categories: beginners and intermediate/advanced to give all Guild members an opportunity to enter. Awards were presented to the top finishers. All the entries and the photo that served as the inspiration for these creations are on display in the Road Runner gallery at SaddleBrooke One. Many are available for sale.

Intermediate/Advanced Awards

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Best of show—Jean Matheson for “Desert Bloom II”

Awards of excellence—Delys Nast for '”Desert Nectar” and Karen Brungardt for “Late Bloomer”

Awards of merit—Debby Sullivan for “Whimsical Desert Life” and Becky Easton for “Bee’s Paradise”

Honorable Mention—Mary Bubla for “The Queen of the Desert”

Most creative—Deb Wicks for “Spirits Welcome Dawn to the Catalinas”

Beginner Awards

Awards of merit—Dona Fery for “Cactus Bride” and LaVerne Kyriss for “Tucson Blossoms”

For more information about the Guild, visit them online at Saddlebrookefinearts.org.