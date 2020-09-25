At sunrise on September 2, 1945, morning seas in Tokyo Bay were virtually calm, with billowing pearl gray clouds and an ever-slight waft of balmy air tousling a multitude of global flags. The 58,000-ton battleship USS Missouri was anchored in the bay, with its starboard gray teak planked deck polished and buffed. More than 250 Allied warships from around the globe lay at anchor surrounding the "Mighty Mo."
The flagship of the third fleet had been christened for service by President Harry Truman's daughter Margaret in January 1944. "Give 'em Hell Harry" hailed from "The show me state." Truman personally chose the vessel for this distinguished occasion as the site for the formal surrender of the Empire of Japan, ending WWII.
The battleship USS West Virginia was the only ship damaged at Pearl that was present that morning in Tokyo Bay when the Japanese surrendered. The Japanese sank the battlewagon in Peral Harbor by six torpedoes and two bombs. The ship was salvaged and repaired, playing a pivotal role in many Pacific battles.
Onboard the Missouri, a standard folding table from the ship's mess hall was placed in the center of the deck. It was covered with a coffee-stained green baize tablecloth with yellow scrolled trim hastily procured from the ship's laundry wardroom. Fortunately, the stains were obscured by the substantial size of the Instrument of Surrender folders. The Allied document was presented in a ceremonial gilded leather binder with aged parchment paper. The Japanese were bound in rough, hard, drab canvas.
"23 minutes on "Mighty-Mo’s” veranda teakwood deck.”
Allied Supreme Commander, Douglas MacArthur, ordered that the day's uniform would be khakis, or daily service clothes, open shirts, no ties, and minimal rank insignia. He said, "We fought them in our kakis, and we will accept their surrender in our khaki uniforms." At 8:56 a.m., a Navy band played The Star-Spangled Banner as clouds screened the sun, while the somber, glum, and formally attired 11 Japanese emissaries were granted permission to board the ship. At the top of the gangway, eight U.S. seamen, all over six feet tall, in starched white uniforms, lined their entrance. The Empire of Japan envoys passed between the lines of lanky sailors specifically chosen to show U.S. superiority and intimidate the delegation. Not one principal allied military officer saluted the Japanese.
Mounted on a bulkhead of the ship, overlooking the proceedings on the deck below, was a glass case. It contained the American flag Commodore Matthew Perry flew in 1853 when he sailed into Tokyo Bay to initiate formal American relations with Japan. Admiral Halsey ordered it transported by courier from the U.S. Naval Academy Museum at Annapolis. Perry’s ship had been anchored near that spot 92 years earlier. The flag hung where the arriving Japanese delegation would be sure to see it.
William R. Matthews, owner, editor, and publisher of the Arizona Daily Star was one of the few correspondents aboard the battleship witnessing and documenting the Japanese surrender. He wrote in the Star, "V - J Day had come at last, and I was one of the seven lucky publishers who had a ringside seat at the ceremony.”
MacArthur avoided any direct or implied humiliation of the Japanese participants in his remarks. He spoke not of surrender or defeat, but only of restoration of peace marked by freedom, tolerance, and justice. MacArthur declared, “Let us pray that peace now be restored, and that God will preserve it always.” Facing the Japanese delegation, he ceremonially intoned: “These proceedings are closed.” The solemn observance took merely 23 minutes on “Big Mo’s” veranda teakwood deck.
As the Japanese Imperial government representatives were escorted off the ship, and, as if on divine cue, the sun broke through the leaden clouds. With warming sunlight, 450 Navy carrier planes from the 3rd fleet followed by 462 Army Airforce B-29 bombers flew low in formation over the bay, sounding a deafening final benediction. There were more U.S. aircraft in the sky over Tokyo than the total Japanese planes that attacked Pearl Harbor four years and nine months earlier.
Jerry Wilkerson lives in SaddleBrooke. He is a former press secretary for two U.S. Congressmen, a prior Chicago CBS radio and newspaper reporter. Wilkerson is a retired Police Commissioner and Navy veteran. Email: franchise@att.net
Cutline for photo:
September 2, 1945, Tokyo Bay--- Eleven members of the formal Japanese delegation await to officially sign the Instrument of Surrender on board the USS Missouri, ending WWII.
U.S. Government Photo