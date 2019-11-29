The Glass Art Club wants to extend warm thanks to the Saddlebrooke community for supporting and attending the Glass Art Club fundraiser on Thursday, October 24. Many families throughout Saddlebrooke are home enjoying the beautiful glass and other art creations they took home from the event. Over 150 people attended and over $1,800 was raised in support of buying a new kiln for the fused glass program.
An event such as this can only be successful if individuals are willing to step up. We had an incredible steering committee who donated countless hours to planning this event and many club members and their families and friends who donated their artistic creations to the fundraiser, THANK YOU! We would like to thank club member Judith Ambrosini who donated the wine and to club member Susan Auster who baked all the yummy baked goods.
The courtyard of the HOA-2 Arts & Crafts Center was beautifully lit and for this we would like to thank Patrick and Michelle Kelly. Not only did this highlight the glass and other art hung in the courtyard, it also created a wonderful ambiance for strolling through the beautiful artistic creations, meeting friends and neighbors with a glass of wine and hors d’oeuvres in hand.
Watch for more events hosted by The Glass Art Club of Saddlebrooke.